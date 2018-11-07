Women conductors on board for newly launched Mo Bus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The newly-launched ‘Mo Bus’ service became the talk of the town as lady conductors were leading the safety bandwagon for passengers on board.“Employing lady conductors is a step towards women empowerment. After this move more and more women will be inspired to take up such jobs. I am happy that I was chosen to become a lady conductor by the authorities,’’ said Itishree Pradhan from Patia. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) officials said 30 women have been recruited for the bus service so far, and the ratio will be increased to around 50 per cent of the total conductor postings. These conductors will be known as ‘Bus guides’ and would be engaged in public transport service for creating more friendly atmosphere for women passengers.

“Safety and security aspect would be the top selling point in the success of ‘Mo Bus’ service. As there will be more lady conductors in the bus, women travelling in these buses will feel more safe and secured,” said Rajani Bala Das, a conductor who has worked with Dream Team Sahara earlier.