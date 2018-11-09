Home States Odisha

14th convocation of KIIT tomorrow

Students of 2017-18 graduating batch of all the streams of KIIT will be awarded degrees during the university's 14th annual convocation on November 10. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of 2017-18 graduating batch of all the streams of KIIT will be awarded degrees during the university’s 14th annual convocation on November 10. 
Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal will address the students as chief guest, while Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Ernesto Kahan will grace the ceremony as chief speaker.

During the event, Dr Kahan will be conferred D Sc. (Honoris causa) from the University. Besides the Nobel Peace Prize winner, six other eminent personalities - Baroness Usha Kumari Prashar; Swiss Parliament Member Niklaus-Samuel Gugger; actor Kabir Bedi; spiritual leader Gaur Gopal Das and founder and chairman of Daffodil International University, Dhaka, MD Sabur Khan will be conferred with D Litt. (Honoris causa). While Director of Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development Professor, Dinabandhu Sahoo will be conferred with D Sc. (Honoris causa).

Gold and silver medals will also be awarded to meritorious students in different fields during the annual convocation ceremony.

Dr Kahan, who is senior vice-president of World Academy of Art and Culture (WAAC), addressed about 27,000 students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Thursday. Prashar, Gugger, Bedi and Director of British Council in India, Alan Gemmell, also addressed the students of KISS on Thursday.

