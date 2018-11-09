Home States Odisha

Adultery no longer crime, man marries off wife to lover

Bikash Sahoo (32) of Koilipur village under Rajkanika police station had married  Sagarika Mohanty of the nearby Jayanagar village in 2014.  The couple has a three-year-old daughter.

Published: 09th November 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sagarika with Suresh after their marriage | Express

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: More than a real-life run of chivalric romanticism as seen in Bollywood grossers like “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” or “Woh Saat Din”, decriminalisation of adultery by the Supreme Court has forced a man in Kendrapara district to marry off his wife to her paramour.

Bikash Sahoo (32) of Koilipur village under Rajkanika police station had married  Sagarika Mohanty of the nearby Jayanagar village in 2014.  The couple has a three-year-old daughter.

Bikash works as a plumber in Kolkata and comes home only for a few days in a year. During his long absence, his wife allegedly developed relationship with a 28-year-old youth, Suresh Lenka, from the same village. Around two weeks back, Bikash’s parents spotted both of them in the house and informed their son about the extra-marital affair.

Bikash rushed to the village from Kolkata and confronted his wife and her lover. He was flabbergasted when his wife bluntly told him that she wanted to marry Suresh and also cited that the Supreme Court had ruled that adultery is no longer a crime.

“I divorced my wife through an affidavit before the notary public at Aul on November 1. I called Sagarika’s parents and asked them to arrange her marriage with Suresh. I returned a two-wheeler and other materials which her parents had gifted me at the time of marriage. My wife took our daughter”, said Bikash.

He  also apprised the village committee members about the decision, who gave their stamp of approval. “We discussed with the parents of both Bikash and Sagarika and told them to arrange the marriage. It was solemnised in the village temple on Monday”, said Mahendra Sahoo, president of the village committee.

Suresh, the lover of Sagarika, could not believe his ears when he received the marriage proposal from Bikash. Both he and Sagarika touched the feet of Bikash at the altar of marriage. To avoid any legal problem in future, both also swore in affidavit before the notary public at Aul with Bikash as a witness to the marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
man marries of wife adultery law

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp