BJD stages dharna in front of Central PSUs over jobs

Published: 09th November 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Raising the Centre’s failure in solving the unemployment problem and targeting the Central public sector undertakings (PSUs) for ignoring the State’s youths during recruitment, the ruling BJD on Thursday staged demonstrations in front of Central PSU offices in the city.

Shouting slogans against the Prime Minister for failing on all fronts, including his promise to provide two crore jobs every year, members of the BJD including Ministers, legislators and other elected representatives staged dharna in front of Central PSUs like Nalco, IOCL, MCL and East Coast Railway here.

In a scathing attack on the Centre, BJD members said youths are desperately waiting for the promised two crore jobs in which the State’s share will be around 36 lakh. While the Central PSUs are earning huge profits from the State, they are apathetic towards the youth of Odisha when it comes to employment. Employment opportunities are grabbed by people from outside the State at the cost of Odia youths.

Though Nalco has doubled its profit this year, it did not open any job opportunity for Odisha youths, the BJD leaders said. “The PM had assured jobs to one lakh youths and transfer of `15,000 to bank account of each youth. Even after four and a half years, he is yet to fulfil his promise. People will give a fitting reply to BJP in next election,” said Ashok Panda, Tourism and Culture Minister.

General secretary of the party and former minister Sanjay Das Burma asked the BJP to explain to the people about the promised coastal highway in the State. “What happened to the coastal highway which was announced with much fanfare by the Centre,” he questioned.

He further slammed the Centre for not including Odisha in the East Coast Economic Corridor despite repeated demands of the BJD. The Centre has been depriving the State of its legitimate demands.
Responding to BJD allegations, State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said BJD is trying to hoodwink the people and cover up its failure during the last 19 years. 

It is unfortunate that the BJD is opposing the Central PSUs at a time when Odisha is going to organise the Make in Odisha conclave.

The BJP leader dared the State Government to tell people about the number of jobs it has created in  the State PSUs.

