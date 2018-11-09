BJP slams BJD for tardy NH work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While preparations are going on in full swing for the five-day ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave 2018 beginning November 11, BJP accused the State Government of creating hurdles in implementation of infrastructure projects by Central agencies.

The BJD government is trying to create a hype about the biennial event to promote its political cause ahead of the 2019 elections, when a large number of infrastructure projects failed to take off due to non-cooperation of the ruling party, said state BJP vice president Samir Mohanty.

The BJP leader said road connectivity is a key to industrialisation and economic progress of any State. Seven national highway (NH) projects with a length of 520 km and estimated to cost `1,878 crore is hanging fire due to lack of statutory clearances and non-acquisition of land by the State Government.

“The Centre has decided in principle to develop 13 state highways covering a length of 1,272 km to national highway and detailed projects reports (DPRs) of these projects are under progress. The Ministry of Transport and Highways communicated convened a meeting on September 5 to discuss the projects, but the State Government did not send its representative,” Mohanty said.

Listing out six major road projects which the National Highway Authority is unable to execute due to land problems and lack of clearances from the State Government, Mohanty said the length of NH which was 4,650 km before BJP came to power at the Centre is more than 10,000 km.