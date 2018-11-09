Home States Odisha

BJP slams BJD for tardy NH work

The Centre has decided in principle to develop 13 state highways covering a length of 1,272 km to national highway and detailed projects reports (DPRs) of these projects are under progress.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While preparations are going on in full swing for the five-day ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave 2018 beginning November 11, BJP accused the State Government of creating hurdles in implementation of infrastructure projects by Central agencies.

The BJD government is trying to create a hype about the biennial event to promote its political cause ahead of the 2019 elections, when a large number of infrastructure projects failed to take off due to non-cooperation of the ruling party, said state BJP vice president Samir Mohanty.

The BJP leader said road connectivity is a key to industrialisation and economic progress of any State. Seven national highway (NH) projects with a length of 520 km and estimated to cost `1,878 crore is hanging fire due to lack of statutory clearances and non-acquisition of land by the State Government.

“The Centre has decided in principle to develop 13 state highways covering a length of 1,272 km to national highway and detailed projects reports (DPRs) of these projects are under progress. The Ministry of Transport and Highways communicated convened a meeting on September 5 to discuss the projects, but the State Government did not send its representative,” Mohanty said.

Listing out six major road projects which the National Highway Authority is unable to execute due to land problems and lack of clearances from the State Government, Mohanty said the length of NH which was 4,650 km before BJP came to power at the Centre is more than 10,000 km.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp