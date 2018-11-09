Radiologist Dr Meher passes away

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Senior radiologist Dr Chudamani Meher passed away following a heart attack here on Thursday morning. He was 66 and is survived by wife and three daughters. Dr Meher is credited with pioneering advancements in radiology discipline, especially ultrasonography and CT scan in the State.

Hailing from Bheden, a small town Bargarh district, he completed MBBS and MD in Radiology at VSS Medical College, Burla. He joined CMC Vellore as lecturer and then onwards worked in different institutions of India and abroad, training scores of radiologists.

A leading name in the field of radiology in the country, he was the only Fellow of Indian College of Radiology from Odisha. Founder member of Kalinga Gastroenterology Foundation and Odisha Chapter of Indian Society of Gastroenterology, he was also among the co-founders of Beam Diagnostics Pvt Ltd at Cuttack.

His demise has been condoled by the medical fraternity in the State.