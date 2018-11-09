Security beefed up on Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A Day after the Election Commission asked the Odisha Government to seal its border with poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the Malkangiri Police and administration have stepped up security and patrolling in the bordering areas. Malkangiri shares its border with Chhattisgarh at three places - Sukma, Dornapal and Khonta.

The State Government has also asked the district administration to check vehicles and keep an eye on the movement of Maoists and people carrying liquor, cash and other materials.

Sukma in Chhattisgarh is only 28 kms from Malkangiri district headquarters and around 10 kms of district boundary is porus. Similarly, the district’s border at Motu, 100 kms from Malkangiri town, shares border with Khonta town in Chhattisgarh. There is no road connectivity to Khonta from the district and the only means of communication is boat service on Saveri river. Sources said after committing violence in this part of the State, the Maoists use the river route to escape to Chhattisgarh and vice versa. Dornapal bridge, situated about 72 kms from the district headquarters town, connects Malkangiri with Chhattisgarh at Podia and is also porus.

SP Jagmohan Meena said checking of vehicles along the bordering Sukma, Dornapal and Khonta areas has been intensified and police teams are patrolling the areas to prevent smuggling of liquor, ganja and infiltration of black money and Maoists.

“Monitoring has been intensified in all entry and exit points at the bordering areas. Vehicles are being checked on roads connecting Chhattisgarh,” Meena said, adding the security personnel have been deployed at Motu.

Chhattisgarh will hold Assembly elections in two phases on November 12 and 20.