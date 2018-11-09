Sishu Gruha inaugurated

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A Sishu Gruha (creche) was opened in Villapadi village under Halua panchayat of Raygada block by MLA Lalbihari Himiriaka and Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar. The creche will house children under the age of three.

It is being implemented under the ‘Mainstreaming of Creches to Reduce Malnutrion in Odisha’, a collaborative project of Public Health Resource Society and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives supported by the Department of Women & Child Development, Government of Odisha, under its flagship programme Odisha Nutrition Action Plan (ONAP).

More such creches will be opened in the district, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.