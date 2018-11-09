Home States Odisha

Union rejects plea to resume work

An IMFA spokesperson said the company was disappointed at the union’s stand not to resume work until injured workers are released from hospital.

Published: 09th November 2018

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The bilateral talk between Sukinda Region Chromites Kadan Mazdoor Union (SRCKMS) and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) could not be resolved on Thursday as the former rejected the company’s request for resumption of work.

Even as the cease-work agitation by SRCKMS entered seventh day on Thursday with workers staging agitation before IMFA’s Mahagiri Mines Main gate at Kaliapani, SRCKMS president and local MLA Pritiranjan Ghadei and IMFA Chromites mine officials met at Sukinda in the afternoon.

The labour union had launched the agitation, paralyisng work in the mines, after three on-duty workers sustained injuries due to a mudslide in the underground mines on November 1.

“Our discussion was basically on safety of mining workers as it is the top priority and cannot be compromised. The IMFA authorities told us that they would take up the demands with their higher-ups,” said Ghadei.

Claiming that another meeting would be held on Sunday, Ghadei rejected the company’s request to resume work saying labourers would not join work till discharge of injured persons from the hospital in Bhubaneswar, union sources said.

An IMFA spokesperson said the company was disappointed at the union’s stand not to resume work until injured workers are released from hospital. “The injuries are not life threatening and best possible medical care is being provided at our cost. Therefore, such a stand is unreasonable and happening for the first time in Sukinda Valley,” said Sudhanshu Patni, VP (Mines).

