‘Wealth inequality flaming riots’

BHUBANESWAR: Even as India achieved a faster growth rate, there are several fundamental fractures that need to be addressed to make the country an economically and culturally developed nation, said noted economist Omkar Goswami.

Delivering Pradyumna Bal Memorial Lecture on the 86th birth anniversary of renowned journalist and political leader here on Thursday, Goswami said four fundamental fractures behind the condition of the country include female foeticide, failure of education, poverty and inequality.

“The growth rate of India is now faster than China, but the fundamental fractures that come into play in polity of the country needs to be discussed and addressed properly,” he added.

Founder and Chairperson of Corporate and Economic Research Group Advisory Private Limited (CERG), Goswami said certain parts of the country have the second worst record in the world when it comes to female foetus getting killed. “Odisha is not in that part of the country as the sex ratio in the State is higher than the national average. States like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, UP, Delhi and Maharashtra have the worst sex ratio,” he pointed out.

Though poverty has come down in consumption, income and wealth have gone up dramatically. “This is the reason why Maoist problems still persist in the poorest districts of the country. With wealth inequality, we are actually lighting the flame for riots,” he added.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presented the Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award, carrying a cash prize of `1 lakh, to Daitari Naik, Water Man of Odisha. A septuagenarian, Naik has single-handedly carved out a three-km canal from Gonasika mountains in Keonjhar district to the parched land downstream to ensure flow of water for cultivation.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said Odisha is on a glorious path of fast-paced progress in every sector of society. “From economy to agriculture, education to IT, health to sports and from industries to Skill Development, the State is on the move. It is on its way to rewrite its destiny and secure its rightful place in the history of development,” he added.

Among others, educationalist Omkarnath Mohanty, president of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal and daughter Bratati Bal were present.