Home States Odisha

2 bird poachers held in Bhitarkanika park 

Forest officials arrested two poachers and seized two migratory birds from them at  Kantiakhai village within Bhitarkanika National Park on Friday.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials arrested two poachers and seized two migratory birds from them at  Kantiakhai village within Bhitarkanika National Park on Friday. “Both the poachers were identified as Sukumar Maiti and Mahadev Dakua of Kantiakhai village. We seized two live  migratory birds from them”, said Subrat Patra, the forest range officer of the park.

The birds seized
from the poachers 
| Express

The poachers were arrested under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Rajnagar on Friday.  The court rejected their bail applications and remanded them in jail custody. This was the first poaching case detected by forest personnel near Bhitarkanika  areas during this winter.

Bird poachers turn active when thousands of migratory birds swoop down on the area to spend winter in the water bodies of Bhitarkanika, a famous Ramsar wetland site and its nearby areas.

“Large number of migratory water birds like ducks, teal, stork, geese, swans, herons, cormorants, grebes, rails, coots, sandpipers, plovers, skimmers, skuas and other water birds have already arrived in Bhitarkanika and its nearby areas this winter.

Bhitarkanika is also home to migratory avian species like northern pintail, gull- billed tern, common sand piper, bar-headed geese, greylog geese, showvellers, osprey, wigeons, red kite, spotted eagle, ruddy shelduck, gargany teal, pintail, gadwall, little grebe, spot-billed pelican, lesser flamingo including 85 species of migratory birds.

The migratory birds, while traversing thousands of kilometres, also swoop down on the water bodies of Hukitola, Satabhaya, Agaranashi and about six tiny islands near Bhitarkanika.
The forest guards patrol the park and its nearby areas to prevent poaching during the season, the forest officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bird poachers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp