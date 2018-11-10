Home States Odisha

HC defers hearing on police-lawyer tussle

Published: 10th November 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has deferred the hearing on the case of police assault on lawyer to Monday as the Crime Branch could not submit its investigation report as directed earlier.
Crime Branch IG Arun Bothra, who was given the charge of investigation in the case, appeared before the court and sought six weeks time for submitting the charge-sheet. However, the court did not pass any order on the request and posted the next hearing to November 12.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra also expressed displeasure over revocation of suspension of the police personnel in connection with the lawyer’s assault while the investigation is on and matter is sub judice. The bench has asked police to appraise the court in the matter.

Meanwhile, in a bid to resolve the impasse DGP Dr RP Sharma has sent a letter to Orissa High Court Bar Association for a meeting of lawyers with top rank police officials over the issue. The association has also agreed to the proposal of DGP to hold a discussion. “We have given our consent with a request to select a suitable place for holding meeting with top rank police and delegation of the Bar Association,” said Orissa HC  Bar Association secretary Satya Brata Mohanty. 

The Association has decided to continue its cease work till November 12. The association will decide its future course of action in its general body meeting scheduled to be held on the day.

