LED bulb removed from kid’s airway

A team of ENT doctors successfully operated on an eight-month-old baby girl and removed an LED bulb stuck in her airway.

BHUBANESWAR: A team of ENT doctors successfully operated on an eight-month-old baby girl and removed an LED bulb stuck in her airway.

Doctors comprising Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Dr SK Pradhan and Dr KK Jena and anaesthetist Dr Jitendu Mohanty of Apollo Hospitals removed the bulb from bronchus, a passage of airway in the respiratory system that carries air into the lungs.

After accidentally swallowing the bulb the baby from Brajrajnagar had developed cough and difficulty in breathing. Her parents took her to a nearby hospital where an X-ray was conducted and a foreign body in the lungs was found.

As it could not be removed at the facility and the girl’s condition deteriorated they brought her to Apollo Hospital.

Senior Consultant of ENT Department Dr Gupta said they were surprised to see the LED bulb in the left main bronchus in such a small child. They faced a lot of difficulties while removing the bulb as her airway was very narrow.

They, in fact, could not negotiate the ventilating bronchoscope (instrument used for foreign body removal from bronchus) because of the narrow windpipe and the oxygen level of the child was going down quickly.
“Finally with an optical forceps one wire of the led bulb was caught and it was removed slowly without any complication. She improved gradually and was discharged after her condition was stable,” he added.

