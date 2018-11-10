Home States Odisha

Mechanised blending of coal by PPT

Since inception, the plant has achieved many milestones in operational parameters like high berth productivity and minimum turn-around time of vessels which are on a  par with international standards

Published: 10th November 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India will close down high-risk mines that are beyond mitigation. (File photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only of coal. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Paradip Port Trust has made a paradigm shift by introducing ship-loading of 20,112 tonne of blended coal in the vessel M V Diamond Star containing high grade coal of ECL (G4 grade) with low grade coal of MCL (G12 grade) at the ratio of 35 per cent: 65 per cent to achieve a higher  Gross Calorific Value (GCV) suitable for Vallure Thermal power station of M/s NTECL.
Thermal power plants blend high grade coal with low grade coal to achieve the intended GCV at the power plant.  The high grade coal is mostly imported from Indonesia.

In India, high grade coal with high GCV is available in ECL, CCL & SECL as against abundance supply of low grade coal from MCL. Two different grades of domestic coal were blended at a port to achieve the same effect of blending with imported coal perhaps for the first time in India. This will go a long way in saving precious foreign exchange for the country.

In the blending process carried out at Mechanised Coal Handling Plant (MCHP) of PPT, two different grades of coal from different collieries were homogeneously blended by mechanised process. Re-circulation of high grade coal from Stackyard through reclaimers & low grade coal unloaded directly from wagons will pass through a common junction house to form blended coal as per the desired ratio.
This blending process at MCHP of PPT has the advantage of homogeneous blending to ensure the blend remains consistent.

Mechanised Coal Handling Plant of PPT commissioned in September 2001 is one of the premier bulk material handling systems in Asia. The plant is equipped with state of the art technology and serves the purpose of exporting thermal coal to the power plants in southern India.
Since inception, the plant has achieved many milestones in operational parameters like high berth productivity and minimum turn-around time of vessels which are on a  par with international standards.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gross Calorific Value Coal blending

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp