Official team takes stock of CM’s special package 

Official team reviewing the projects under CM’s special package on Friday

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner R Balkrishnan on Friday reviewed implementation of the Rs100-crore special package for ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ (erstwhile cut-off region) of Malkangiri. 

He visited the Swabhiman Anchal, located on the other side of the Gurupriya bridge that was opened by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on July 26. He held an elaborate discussion with Collector Manish Agarwal and SP Jagmohan Meena and reviewed the implementation of the package that was announced by the Chief Minister on July 26.

Addressing mediapersons, Balkrishnan termed Gurupriya bridge as a symbol of prestige. He said focus is being laid on development of infrastructure, electrification and power supply and road connectivity for all round development of the region. “Our focus will be on service delivery in the fields of health, education, Public Distribution System (PDS) and if required, we would make the system more flexible for successful implementation of the Chief Minister’s special project for the Swabhiman Anchal residents,” the Development Commissioner said, adding that field officers have identified areas where development projects will be undertaken. The State Government will soon fill up all the vacancies.

Balkrishnan was accompanied by Principal Secretary of General Administration Department Ashok Meena, Principal Secretary of Rural Development Department Mona Sharma and Works Secretary Nalinikant Pradhan. Balkrishnan said they would submit a joint review report to the State Government for further action. Progress in implementation of the Rs 100-crore package will be reviewed every month. 

