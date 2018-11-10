Home States Odisha

Pay of part-time teachers of ITIs, polytechnics hiked

Published: 10th November 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has enhanced remuneration for guest instructors working in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), guest faculties and para teachers engaged in engineering schools/polytechnics.

A fresh notification issued to this effect recently by Skill Development and Technical Education Department stated that part-time guest instructors of government ITIs will get `180 per hour for theory classes for maximum 16 hours every month while it will be `125 per hour for practical classes for a maximum 112 hours a month.

Likewise, the part-time guest faculties of government engineering/polytechnics will get `400 per hour for theory classes and `200 per hour for practical classes. The guest faculties will however be paid the remuneration for a maximum 40 classes every month.

The part time guest para teaching (instructional) staff of government engineering schools and polytechnics will get `150 per hour with a maximum remuneration of `9,500 per month for all classes.
This will be applicable to all part-time instructors and guest faculties uniformly across State irrespective of KBK or non-KBK districts, the department notification said. 

It further said the remuneration for workshop instructors, lab assistants who have been engaged as para-teaching staff in engineering schools/polytechnics will be paid at par with other laboratory assistants who carry pre-revised scale of `5,200 with grade pay `2,400 per month.

