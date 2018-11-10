Home States Odisha

Protest hits production in Essar Steel plant

Production in Essar Steel plant was affected on Friday as hundreds of workers staged dharna protesting illegal termination of workers and non-fulfilment of various demands.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PARADIP : Production in Essar Steel plant was affected on Friday as hundreds of workers staged dharna protesting illegal termination of workers and non-fulfilment of various demands.

The agitators, under the banner of Paradip Essar Steel India Workers’ Union, locked the main gate and staged demonstration seeking fulfilment of various demands which include payment of variable dearness, skilled development, house rent, washing, conveyance, over time and canteen allowances besides provision of ESI, EPF benefits and safety equipment.As the agitators restricted entry of employees and vehicles, official work and production in the plant was affected.

In May this year, the workers’ body had threatened to intensify protests in front of the plant’s main gate to press their demands. The union had also warned of paralysing production in the plant. Apprehending law and order situation in the plant, joint general manager (HR) R K Mohanty sought the intervention of the district administration to take preventive measures.

The district administration had clamped prohibitory orders near the factory’s main gate for smooth running of the plant. Later, the administration held a meeting with the union members in the presence of local police to resolve their issues. Though Essar officials skipped the meet,  Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir had assured to resolve the issues of agitating workers. 

Though six months have passed since the meet, the demands of the workers are yet to be met. Meanwhile, the plant authority have also terminated eight workers.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Essar Steel plant Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp