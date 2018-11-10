Home States Odisha

Three more rivers to get green cover

A green cover will be created within one km distance of the banks along both sides of the rivers. 

Published: 10th November 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After launching the ‘Green Mahanadi Mission’, a plantation drive along Mahanadi river basin, the State Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to create a green belt along the banks of major rivers like Brahmani, Baitarini and Rushikulya. A green cover will be created within one km distance of the banks along both sides of the rivers. 

The plantation work will be taken up along Baitarani, Brahmani, Rushikulya and their tributaries and distributaries during 2019-20, said Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi after a Cabinet meeting. The main objective of the scheme is to rejuvenate the rivers by recharging the groundwater reserve along the river bank, he added. Padhi said the leftover area of Mahanadi, Tel and lb rivers will also be taken up during 2019-20. The scheme is proposed to be implemented in 5 years (2018-19 to 2022-23). Total outlay has been estimated at Rs 448 crore. 

Out of the projected requirement, Rs 415 crore is meant for plantation activities and Rs 33 crore for non-plantation activities, he said. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, decided to cover 41,300 hectares and 1,041 RKM avenue plantation out of which 10,000 hectares will be used under artificial regeneration (AR) plantation, 30,000 hectares under assisted natural regeneration and 1,300 hectares under bamboo plantation. At the State level, the progress of implementation of the green mission will be monitored by a 12-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary. Similarly, regular monitoring will be taken up at district and block levels. 

The Cabinet also approved a proposal of Works Department for tender work for construction of 100-seat government medical college at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district and a new building at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack. The Chief Secretary said tender for construction of medical college on turnkey basis was floated at an estimated cost of Rs 202.39 crore. Tata Projects Limited has offered the lowest price bid for Rs 220.73 crore. The work will be completed in two years time without any price escalation.

