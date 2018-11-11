Home States Odisha

Be an icon of yourself: Guv’s mantra to students

A total of 5,695 students of 2017-18 graduating batch received their degrees while 77 were handed over their Ph D in various disciplines.

Published: 11th November 2018

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal during the 14th convocation of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Irfana

BHUBANESWAR: Be an icon of yourselves and never imitate others, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday while addressing the graduating students of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University during its 14th convocation here.

Encouraging students to beat the divisions in society, he said  “as you advance in your career you are going to face a world divided by the lines of religion, regions, colour, languages, and the biggest challenge before you is to vanquish these divisions.”

“Even when in your chosen career, you should not forget to smile, be kind and find peace in the lap of nature, he said while advising the students not to fall in the trap of ignorance, illusion, corruption, conspiracy and diplomacy.

Three students won Founder’s Gold Medal for their outstanding academic performance. They are Karan Khandelwal in MBBS, Pritam Samantaray in M Tech (CE&M) and Nirmal Pandey in B Tech. (Civil). Likewise, 20 students were awarded Chancellor’s Gold Medal, while 21 students were presented Vice Chancellor’s Silver Medal. PK Bal Memorial Gold Medal, PPL Gold Medal and Nanibala Memorial Gold Medal were also presented on the occasion.

The University also conferred Honoris Causa Degrees of DSc on vice president of World Academy of Arts & Culture (WAAC), USA Prof Dr Ernesto Kahan, director of Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal, Dinabandhu Sahoo.

During the event, Dr Kahan, who is also well-known litterateur apart from being a physician, read a poem written on conflict in Middle East and relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings. Chancellor of KIIT Prof Ved Prakash, Pro-Chancellor Padma Shri Prof Dr Subrata Kumar Acharya, Vice-Chancellor Dr Hrushikesha Mohanty and varsity registrar Prof Sasmita Samanta also spoke.

