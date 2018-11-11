Home States Odisha

BMC cracks whip on violators of Odia signboards

Published: 11th November 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

BMC officials identifying shops with English signboards in Bhubaneswar | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday cracked its whip on shop owners and business establishments violating the State Government’s direction on use of Odia signboards and display boards.

The civic body’s move comes after a report ‘No room for Odia signboards’ was published in Bhubaneswar Express on November 10 highlighting how the Government’s directive aimed at promotion of Odia language and culture failed to yield desired results in Bhubaneswar due to lack of proper enforcement.
The government directive came into force in June after Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act 2018 was enacted by Odisha Legislative Assembly in May. As per the provisions of the Act, traders, business and hotel owners will have to pay penalty up to `25,000 for violation of uniform code of conduct.

The Corporation officials said special squads, led by South East Zone and South West Zone officials, carried out raids and issued notices to owners of different establishments. Announcements on loud speakers asking owners of the shops to use Odia signboards at the earliest.

Joint Commissioner for BMC, South East Zone, Bimalendu Ray said “the team issued notices to more than 100 commercial establishments including shops mostly in Bapuji Nagar and Master Canteen areas and warned them to change the boards to Odia. If they do not follow the direction, heavy penalty will be imposed on them.’’

The Joint-Commissioner further said the drive will continue this month and notices will be issued to the violators. South West Zonal Deputy Commissioner of BMC Lalatendu Sahoo said as part of the drive their squad removed two huge hoardings at CRP Square.

North Zonal Deputy Commissioner Pramod Kumar Prusty said the awareness drive has been continuing for the last 15 days and many shop owners have changed hoardings in the area.Earlier, shops and commercial establishments had agreed to put up Odia signboards by October 15 and BMC was also asked to crack down on errant traders not adhering to government directive but the civic body failed to take action.

