CM Naveen Patnaik stresses timely completion of rural projects

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday stressed the need for timely completion of projects under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikash’ programme. Naveen, on a whirlwind tour of Ganjam district, on Saturday interacted with residents of Seragada, Samarjholo and Chhatrapur blocks. He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several projects worth more than `109 crore.

After arriving at Seragada at around 11.30 am, he inaugurated the new building of ITI, constructed at a cost of `8 crore. He also inaugurated a 100-seater girls’ hostel of Adarsha Vidyalaya, built at a cost of `1.31 crore, a bridge over Nandini 'nullah,' constructed at a cost of `8.21 crore, Seragada Panchayat Bhawan, built at a cost of `25 crore and a street lighting project, completed at a cost of `15 lakh. Naveen also laid the foundation of a high-level bridge on Jhagadei-Jaada road over Rushikulya river. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of `8.21 crore.

The Chief Minister accepted proposals for construction of community halls, library and information centre and parks at Khirida and Balisahi villages under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikash’ programme.Accompanied by ministers Bikram Kesari Arukha, Suryanarayana Patro, Usha Devi and MLAs of the district, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Hinjilicut Regulated Market Committee Building near Samarjholo and laid the foundation of a power grid sub-station and a high-level bridge over Ghodahada river on Sompur-Singipur road.

At Chhatrapur, Naveen inaugurated a Zilla Parishad Bhavan, built at a cost of `8.63 crore, Panchayat Resource Centre, constructed at a cost of `3.40 crore, a swimming pool at a cost of `3.07 crore, Regional Transport Office Building at a cost of `3.63 lakh and Purusotampur police station building at a cost of `76 lakh at Chhatrapur. Besides, he laid the foundation for a dry fish market at Humma.