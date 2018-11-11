Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik stresses timely completion of rural projects

Naveen, on a whirlwind tour of Ganjam district, on Saturday interacted with residents of Seragada, Samarjholo and Chhatrapur blocks.

Published: 11th November 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arriving at Seragada on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday stressed the need for timely completion of projects under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikash’ programme. Naveen, on a whirlwind tour of Ganjam district, on Saturday interacted with residents of Seragada, Samarjholo and Chhatrapur blocks. He inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several projects worth more than `109 crore.

After arriving at Seragada at around 11.30 am, he inaugurated the new building of ITI, constructed at a cost of `8 crore. He also inaugurated a 100-seater girls’ hostel of Adarsha Vidyalaya, built at a cost of `1.31 crore, a bridge over Nandini 'nullah,' constructed at a cost of `8.21 crore, Seragada Panchayat Bhawan, built at a cost of `25 crore and a street lighting project, completed at a cost of `15 lakh. Naveen also laid the foundation of a high-level bridge on Jhagadei-Jaada road over Rushikulya river. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of `8.21 crore.

The Chief Minister accepted proposals for construction of community halls, library and information centre and parks at Khirida and Balisahi villages under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikash’ programme.Accompanied by ministers Bikram Kesari Arukha, Suryanarayana Patro, Usha Devi and MLAs of the district, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Hinjilicut Regulated Market Committee Building near Samarjholo and laid the foundation of a power grid sub-station and a high-level bridge over Ghodahada river on Sompur-Singipur road.

At Chhatrapur, Naveen inaugurated a Zilla Parishad Bhavan, built at a cost of `8.63 crore, Panchayat Resource Centre, constructed at a cost of `3.40 crore, a swimming pool at a cost of `3.07 crore, Regional Transport Office Building at a cost of `3.63 lakh and Purusotampur police station building at a cost of `76 lakh at Chhatrapur. Besides, he laid the foundation for a dry fish market at Humma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen tour Ama Gaon Ama Vikash rural projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp