‘Complete railway line work before extended deadline’

An official said constraints on execution of the railway project involving law and order will be sorted out with the help district administration.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed officials concerned to complete the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line within the extended deadline of March 2019. The 82-km railway line has been under construction for the last 20 years.

At a recent high-level meeting chaired by Secretary in the Commerce and Transport Department, G Srinivas, it has been decided to extend the permission for extraction of morrum from a quarry at Kolasahi and Achyutabasanta under Darpan Tehsil in Jajpur district for three months. Jajpur Collector has also been instructed to allow the construction agency to quarry morrum.

During the last review by project monitoring group, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had stipulated to commission the railway line up to 42 km by December end and the rest 40 km by March next.
Accordingly, Haridaspur-Paradip Railway Company Limited (HPRCL), the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for grounding of the project has been asked to ensure its completion. Since the agency has been experiencing problem in extraction of morrum from another quarry at Majhipada of Jajpur due to plantation over the land, HRPCL has been asked to consult Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Department to sort out the issue.

Meanwhile, the State Government has sanctioned additional land in 39 villages covering three districts. The process for acquisition of additional land is on and it will be made available on time for commissioning of the project.

“While notification for 31 villages will be issued soon, HPRCL has been directed to coordinate with East Coast Railway to get the funds deposited for the balance eight villages so that notification can be completed early,” he informed.

However, private land in all villages where final notifications has been issued is being planned to be handed over by November end. Land acquisition officers of the project have been advised to expedite payments and ensure time bound completion.

The Haridaspur-Paradip Railway Company Limited has also been advised to complete formalities required to facilitate movement of trains on the new line after commissioning. Sanctioned in 1996-97, the budget for the project has been enhanced to `1,802 crore.

