Expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout to float ‘Biju Samata Kranti Dal’

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Expelled BJD leader Damodar Rout on Saturday announced to form a new political outfit ‘Biju Samata Kranti Dal’ to counter the ruling party BJD ahead of the 2019 elections.

Announcing this at a press meet here, Rout said, “Within three to four days, the party will be launched and it will promote the ideology of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. The ruling party has become corrupt and is involved in extortion. Biju loyalists, who have been ousted from the BJD, are likely to join the regional party and their names will be announced on the launching day.” The outfit will preserve the ideologies and principles of Biju Patnaik, he said.

Now, maximum number of leaders in the BJD have not seen Biju Patnaik in person or were opposing the legendary leader during his lifetime. Workers, who had created disturbances during Biju Babu’s birth anniversary, have been appointed as frontline leaders and spokesmen of the party. The BJD is gradually becoming the political party without having former Biju Patnaik loyalists, he added.

Speaking on the possibility of Biju loyalists, who have been ousted from the BJD, joining the party, he said several leaders have shown their interest and their names will be declared soon. “If these people come together, I will be with them and propagate Biju ideology,” he added.

Rout also criticised the BJD for staging protest in front of Paradip Refinery of IOCL demanding jobs for local youths and said it is unfortunate that two ministers of the BJD Government, which is ruling the State for the last 18 years, joined the protest over employment in IOCL. The Government has also failed to create jobs and provide employment to Odia people in the State, he added.