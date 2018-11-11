Jasoda back in Chandaka

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Jasoda, the trained elephant which had been taken to Satkosia Tiger Reserve on November 3 to help tranquillise tigress Sundari, returned to Chandaka on Saturday. Much to the relief of forest officials, the elephant climbed the truck at Purunakote range office without any hesitation for her return journey.

Jasoda was bought to Satkosia Tiger Reserve on November 3 to tranquillise Sundari. She was made to walk around 100 km for three days in the forest in quest of the tigress. Sources said the animal was not given adequate rest by the Forest department after her arrival at Satkosia as a result of which she was irritated and even hesitated to venture near the tigress moments before the latter was tranquillised.

Jasoda’s fame turned into infamy after she killed a man who was trying to feed her a banana leaf at a nearby forest.

Meanwhile, sources said tigress Sundari is in good health and her behaviour in the enclosure at Raigoda is normal. She was given a live goat on Friday. A forest official said the tigress may be given a live wild boar after three days.