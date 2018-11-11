Jumbo herd from Jharkhand strays into Mayurbhanj villages

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An elderly man was trampled to death on Saturday by a tusker in Sarshol village under Rashgobindpur police limits.The deceased, identified as 70-year-old Narayan Tudu, was guarding his crop when he was attacked by the tusker which had got separated from its herd. Narayan was initially rushed to Baramil hospital and later shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada where he succumbed to his injuries.

The herd wreaked havoc in villages under Rashgobindpur and Betnoti range in Baripada territorial forest division with thousands of villagers spending sleepless nights. Sources said two thatched houses, belonging to Bhudan Soren and Budhia Murmu of Pariakuili village, were destroyed by the herd.

Baripada DFO Swayam Mallik said around 40 elephants strayed into Mayurbhanj district from Dalma forest range of Jharkhand. “They have been creating havoc for the last five days in the villages of Betnoti and Rashgobindpur ranges,” he added.

Sources said the herd, which has been moving in two groups, caused heavy damage to standing crops in Bhalughera, Brahmanamara, Benasol, Sarshol and Baghajharan villages. While one group is present in Benasol reserve forest under Betnoti range, the other is at Gadigaon reserve forest under Rashgobindpur range, the DFO said, adding that at least 140 forest personnel have been engaged to chase away the elephants. Mallik said he has directed his officials to keep him updated on the movement of the herd. He said all personnel under Baripada forest division have been advised to remain alert 24X7 and the villagers have been asked not to stock ‘mahua’ at their homes. The DFO said the electricity department has been asked to cut power supply to check any untoward incident.

Last week, more than 35 elephants from Dalma forest in neighbouring Jharkhand had entered Mayurbhanj district and later moved to Gopalpur reserve forest of Balasore district damaging property worth lakhs on the way.