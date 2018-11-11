Home States Odisha

New Hot Strip Mill for Rourkela Steel Plant

SAIL Chairman, Anil Kumar Chaudhary has emphasised on early completion of the three MTPA capacity new Hot Strip Mill (HSM) in the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Published: 11th November 2018

Rourkela Steel Plant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: SAIL Chairman, Anil Kumar Chaudhary has emphasised on early completion of the three MTPA capacity new Hot Strip Mill (HSM) in the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). Addressing RSP employees here on Saturday, Singh said the new HSM would help RSP to augment its hot rolled (HR) steel making capacity, enable RSP to produce advance grade HR coils to cater to the high end HR steel segment.

Singh inaugurated the Additional Heat Treatment Line of the Special Plate Plant (SPP) of RSP which caters to the needs of the nation’s defence and research programmes. On the other hand, members of the BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh  boycotted the visit of  SAIL Chairman and held protest demonstration at Bisra Square here.They demanded  immediate revision of wages for public sector steel workers and implementation of pension scheme.

