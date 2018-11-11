Odisha: Chairperson of State Commission for Women resigns before tenure ends

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Less than a month before completion of her tenure, chairperson of State Commission for Women (SCW) Lopamudra Baxipatra resigned from the post on Sunday.

She has submitted her resignation to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and sent a copy of the letter to Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal.

Sources said Baxipatra's second term at the SCW was about to expire on December 3. She is said to have quit the post owing to greater organisational responsibility in the BJD party, which is likely to be restructured shortly.

Daughter of former Minister late Harishchandra Baxipatra, she had first assumed office on December 3, 2012. The State Government had re-appointed her on December 3, 2015 for the post, which has a tenure of three years.

A doctorate in Zoology with degrees in law and journalism, she was actively involved in politics after demise of her father, a veteran mass leader. She has also been familiar with governance.

Before her appointment as SCW chairperson, she was former General Secretary, Zonal President and Vice-President of the State Biju Yuva Janta Dal, the youth wing of BJD. She was also the chairperson of Mahila Vikas Samavay Nigam.

Contacted, Baxipatra said, she designed from the post of SCW chairperson as she could devote more time for the party. "My tenure was to end early next month. I decided to quit so that I can spare more time for political and social works," she added. (ENDS)