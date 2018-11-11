Public hearing  held on mines expansion

By Express News Service

BARBIL: A public hearing was conducted by State Pollution Control Board under the direction of the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate change to assess impact on environment due to proposed expansion of Roida-2 iron-ores mines situated in Tanto village under Barbil tehsil of Keonjhar district on Saturday.

Additional District Magistrate, Keonjhar, Bhakta Charan Pradhan presided over the hearing where opinions of residents of nearby villages, likely to be affected by the expansion, were sought by Regional Officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board Puskar Chandra Behera.

As many as 50 residents of Tanto, Bhadrasahi, Serenda, Roida, Kolharoida and Bhusugaqon villages under Bhadrasahi gram panchayat spoke in favour of the expansion of the mines.

All the villagers, who participated in the hearing, demanded opening of schools, provision for better healthcare facility, supply of drinking water and regular water-sprinkling on dusty roads in the locality by KN Ram, the lease holder of the mines.