Red Cross workshop on art from waste

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sahaya, an unit of State Branch of Indian Red Cross Society, organised a workshop on ‘Art from Waste’ for school students on the premises of Central Blood Bank here at Mangalabag on Saturday. Training on how to recycle waste materials by fashioning them into different artworks was imparted to the students by noted Bollywood art director Sukant Panigrahi. Differently abled children, students from Bhubaneswar-based Sai International School, DAV Public School, Rajabagicha, SCB Medical Public School and St. Joseph School participated in the workshop. Eminent deaf artists Sriharsha Sidhartha and Tapan assisted Panigrahi in imparting training to students.