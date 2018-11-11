Home States Odisha

Supply of poor quality ‘chhatua’ at anganwadi centre alleged

Published: 11th November 2018 09:22 AM

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Residents of Dakhina Gopalpur village under Gopalpur panchayat of Barachana block in Jajpur district have alleged supply of poor quality ‘chhatua’ to pregnant women and pre-school children at the anganwadi centre.

The villagers brought the matter to the notice of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Barachana on Friday and demanded stern action against the ‘chhatua’ supplier. They said the ‘chhatua’ being supplied to children and pregnant women at the village’s anganwadi centre is poor in quality and insects and husks can be found in it.

“The ‘chhatua’ being provided by the anganwadi centre is poor in quality and not edible,” said Subash Parida, a resident of the village. He added that the flour available at the centre does not have any nutritious value whatsoever. The villagers said even as the issue was raised before the local Sarpanch, no steps were taken against the supplier.

“Finally, we brought the matter to the notice of Barachana CDPO and demanded stern action against the ‘chhatua’ supply agency,” said another resident of the village Susanta Parida.

The villagers threatened to stage indefinite mass dharna before the CDPO’s office if action is not taken against the agency concerned. Sources said a local self-help group supplies ‘chhatua’ to the anganwadi centres of Barachana block.

Meanwhile, CDPO of Barachana Kusum Maharana said, “We have received the complaint from the villagers. An investigation will be launched soon.”

anganwadi centres poor quality chhatua pregnant women pre-school children Jajpur

