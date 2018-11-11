Swabhiman Anchal to get new scheme

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government will soon launch a new scheme ‘Socio-Economic Transformation and Upliftment’ (SETU) for development of Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off region in Malkangiri which is now connected with Gurupriya bridge.

An official from the Works Department said modalities for implementation of the new scheme has already been prepared by the Planning and Convergence (P&C) Department. The main objective of the scheme will be to fast-track the development in the 151 villages of the cut-off region in Chitrakonda block of the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected district. The development work will be undertaken by utilising the `100 crore special package Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced for the region while inaugurating Gurupriya bridge on July 26.

After construction of Gurupriya Setu, 26 villages of Papermetla panchayat and 25 villages of Badpada panchayat in Chitrakonda block have been connected to the mainland. However, 100 more villages in the cut-off region are yet to be inter-connected.

Two days back Additional Chief Secretary of P&C Department and Development Commissioner R Balkrishnan had paid a visit to Malkangiri to review development of the region.

Sources said as per the strategy developed by P&C Department for implementation of the SETU scheme fund, seven major bridges and roads will be constructed to connect areas from Muktiput to Jamuguda and Panasput to Jodamba in the region.

A 33/11 KV sub-station will also be set up at Badapada by the Energy Department. Likewise, to strengthen health care measures and provide safe, potable drinking water to locals, four health sub-centres will be set up in six panchayats and four piped water supply projects will be launched in Badapada and Papermetla besides digging up 100 tube wells.

The Fisheries and ARD department will release 5 crore fish to Chitrakonda reservoir to create livelihood and benefit 2,000 local fisherman families.Besides, sources said as per the decision taken by the government recently detail household information will be collected in all the 151 villages of Swabhiman Anchal to ensure proper implementation of government schemes.The departments will prepare their action plans for implementation of these projects.