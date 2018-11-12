11 injured as vehicle rams bamboo groove

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Eleven persons were injured, two of them critically, after their four-wheeler rammed a bamboo groove near Dhubaguli within Muniguda police limits in the wee hours of Sunday.All the injured hailed from Rasakhala village under Bissamcuttack block of the district.Sources said they had been to neighbouring Kandhamal district to attend a religious function.

Suicide bid by woman

One Shanti Sabara of Bada Harsingh in Gunupur tried to commit suicide over a family dispute on Sunday by setting herself afire. She was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to local hospital. But as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. Sources said Shanti sustained around 95 per cent burn injuries. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.