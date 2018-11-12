Home States Odisha

CM to distribute land among slum dwellers in Puri

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would distribute land rights to hundreds of urban slum residents and address a public meeting at Talabania indoor stadium complex on Thursday.

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Revenue officials are busy preparing land documents of hundreds of beneficiaries. On Sunday, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development department G Mathai Vathanan accompanied by district Collector Jyotiprakash Das and other revenue officials inspected the sites where the slum dwellers would be given land for construction of house.

Sources said around 30,000 people reside in 36 slums across the town. In the first phase, 6,000 such families residing in Pentkota and Baliupar slums would be allotted land pattas. Each family would be allotted minimum 331 square feet land to construct houses. The land patta distribution programme was slated to be held on October 2 but was postponed as necessary documents were not prepared.

