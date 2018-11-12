Home States Odisha

Local body to develop multi-cuisine food court in Sambalapur

Published: 12th November 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:04 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A food court will be developed by Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) near the new bus terminus at Ainthapali area. SDA chairman Bijay Mohanty said the tender for construction of the two-storey food court building has already been floated and will be opened on November 15.

The estimated cost for development of the food court is about `55 lakh while the two-storey building will be constructed at a cost of `43 lakh, he said. Mohanty said target has been set to complete the construction of the food court building within four months after handing over the work order to the contractor, who will be selected shortly.

The food court, to be managed by a private agency, will be operational within two months after completion of the building, he informed.  Mohanty said different food items including Odia cuisine, Chinese and South Indian besides tea and snacks will be available at the food court.

