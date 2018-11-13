Enhanced security for Pakistan team in upcoming Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police have decided to provide enhanced security for the Pakistan team during the upcoming Hockey Men’s World Cup to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16. President of International Hockey Federation (FIH) Narinder Dhruv Batra has confirmed the participation of the neighbouring country in the mega sporting event.

Informing this, DGP Dr RP Sharma said, “A review meeting on security arrangements is likely to be held on Friday. While adequate security will be provided to all the visiting teams, enhanced security measures will be taken for Pakistan squad. Adequate security personnel will be deployed where Pakistani players will stay and additional escort teams will be provided during their movement to avoid any untoward incident. The security measures for the teams during the World Cup and security aspects surrounding the Pakistan team’s participation will be discussed in the meeting.”

He said intelligence collection and surveillance will also be enhanced in the Capital City, including important places like airport and railway station, to keep a close eye on the anti-socials. Besides, the police will set up ‘May I Help You’ kiosks at strategic locations for the tourists coming to the city during the World Cup, he added.

Similarly, at least 10 new PCR vehicles will be procured to intensify patrolling in the Capital ahead of the World Cup. At present, the Commissionerate Police has 33 PCR vehicles out of which 11 are not in good condition.

In 2014, Pakistan had earned a bad reputation for their on field behaviour after a semi-final match against India during Champions Trophy Hockey at Kalinga Stadium.