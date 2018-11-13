Home States Odisha

Make in Odisha: Day 2 sees developmental aspects of cities

Day two of Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 on Monday unveiled Odisha as the modern and global destination for development of smart cities in the country.

Published: 13th November 2018 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Smart City

For representational purposes for Smart City (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Day two of Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 on Monday unveiled Odisha as the modern and global destination for development of smart cities in the country. The conclave showcased what Odisha has to offer in terms of investment in urban sector.

The technical session, moderated by MD of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Krishan Kumar, on ‘Building Smart Odisha’ provided a platform to discuss several smart next-generation initiatives to accelerate the digital transformation of cities in Odisha, particularly Smart Cities Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The focus was to envision cities in Odisha with a Smart Urban Mobility Plan ranging from Low Carbon Mobility Plan to reducing congestion by providing various technological interventions.Topics like digital transformation of cities such as command control centre, surveillance solutions, Wi-Fi, smart mobility and affordable building solutions were discussed.

Experts shared their views on developing mobility principles for a liveable city, proper management of water, sanitation and managing sewerage in smart cities.Addressing a session on smart cities, Housing and Urban Development Department Secretary G Mathi Vathanan said the Government strived hard to create sustainable development and the efforts bore fruits with Bhubaneswar emerging as the number one Smart City.

