Home States Odisha

Transport department keen on bringing investment in cruise tourism

Department officials said as the State’s focus is on developing port infrastructure, promotion of cruise tourism will boost State’s economy.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Cruise Ship

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If things take shape as per plan Odisha will soon be a destination for cruise tourism. With the State having a vast stretch of coastline, Commerce and Transport Department focused on developing cruise tourism during the discussion on ‘logistics and infrastructure’ on Monday.

Department officials said as the State’s focus is on developing port infrastructure, promotion of cruise tourism will boost State’s economy.“Currently, cruise tourism is popular in western belt of the country and is yet to start in the eastern part. The sector has huge investment potential in Odisha for which we have decided to engage a team of IIT-Madras as a consultant to study its feasibility. A meeting will also be convened with the Ministry of Shipping,” said G Srinivas, Secretary, Commerce and Transport  Department.

Top officials of Ministry of Shipping also stated that the they have requested global investors to invest in eastern states of India for cruise tourism.Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) Limited Karan Adani also spoke about development of port infrastructure in the State.

ALSO READ: Cruise tourism set to grow as international travel expected to double by 2020

Commerce and Transport Department also signed an MoU with Adani Group’s Dhamra Port Company Ltd for construction of an air strip at Dhamra in Bhadrak district. As per the MoU `500 crore will be spent for its development. The district administration has already acquired 400 acres land for the purpose.
Commerce and Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan Mishra said Odisha Government is taking steps to enhance the logistic profile through development of ports, riverine ports and inland waterways at 12 potential sites in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commerce and Transport Department cruise tourism Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) Odisha Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp