Transport department keen on bringing investment in cruise tourism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If things take shape as per plan Odisha will soon be a destination for cruise tourism. With the State having a vast stretch of coastline, Commerce and Transport Department focused on developing cruise tourism during the discussion on ‘logistics and infrastructure’ on Monday.

Department officials said as the State’s focus is on developing port infrastructure, promotion of cruise tourism will boost State’s economy.“Currently, cruise tourism is popular in western belt of the country and is yet to start in the eastern part. The sector has huge investment potential in Odisha for which we have decided to engage a team of IIT-Madras as a consultant to study its feasibility. A meeting will also be convened with the Ministry of Shipping,” said G Srinivas, Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department.

Top officials of Ministry of Shipping also stated that the they have requested global investors to invest in eastern states of India for cruise tourism.Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) Limited Karan Adani also spoke about development of port infrastructure in the State.

Commerce and Transport Department also signed an MoU with Adani Group’s Dhamra Port Company Ltd for construction of an air strip at Dhamra in Bhadrak district. As per the MoU `500 crore will be spent for its development. The district administration has already acquired 400 acres land for the purpose.

Commerce and Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan Mishra said Odisha Government is taking steps to enhance the logistic profile through development of ports, riverine ports and inland waterways at 12 potential sites in the State.