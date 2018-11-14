Make in Odisha 2018: Investment goals reach Rs 4 lakh crore 

Home States Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitating OMC officials for the Best CSR award at Make In Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (Photo: ENS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Basking in the enthusiastic response of industries to the Make-In-Odisha Conclave 2018, the State received investment intents to the tune of Rs 4.19 lakh crore across 15 diversified sectors as the flagship event closed its third day on Tuesday.

“The second edition of the Conclave has been a defining moment in the history of industrialisation of Odisha. I am confident that the policy ecosystem and the investment opportunities showcased in the Conclave and the deliberations held in the various sessions would help the State emerge as the most preferred investment destinations in the country,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Terming the investors’ meet a grand success, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the Conclave witnessed an overall investment intent of Rs 4,19,574 crore which will create 5.91 lakh additional jobs. “My Government will extend all necessary support to the industry and we are committed to ensure grounding of investment intents received during the conclave,” he assured.

Addressing the valedictory session, Patnaik announced that the third edition of the Conclave will be held from November 30 to December 4 in 2020.

The Conclave got investment intent in sectors like mineral, metal and downstream, chemical and fertilizer, petrochemical, food processing, healthcare, tourism, renewable energy and electronics segments. Companies that promised big-ticket investments included Haladia Petrochemicals (Rs 70,000 crore), Jindal Steel & Power (Rs 60,950 crore), Mahanadi Coalfields (Rs 58,797 crore), Steel Authority of India (Rs 41,400 crore) and Nalco (Rs 37,861 crore) besides a Taiwan company, which proposed to invest around Rs 43,000 crore in petrochemicals.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said the Conclave received tremendous response with 5,074 industry captains and delegates from India and abroad participating in the event. As many as 31,806 people have already visited the largest-ever industrial expo set up by the State, he said.

“It will further the vision of the State to broadbase the industrial growth with a slew of investment proposals in several sectors which will create new employment opportunities for the skilled youth of the State,” he added.

Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the State received four Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) intents worth Rs 46,650 crore during the event. While the Taiwan firm evinced interest in chemical and petro chemicals, a Dutch company in infrastructure and logistics sector and a Japanese and a Thailand company showed interest to invest in food processing sector, he informed. “We also received an investment proposal worth Rs 1,650 crore in aerospace and defence manufacturing sector,” he added.

