Make in Odisha: Govt. to bring health projects worth Rs 2,750 cr

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government plans to roll out a slew of partnership projects worth Rs 2,750 crore in next few years as part of its mission to provide affordable healthcare to all.The projects include hospitals at 25 locations with an investment of Rs 1,300 crore, diagnostic and dialysis services for Rs 700 crore, cancer care centres worth Rs 600 crore, digital dispensaries of Rs 90 crore and cardiac care centre worth Rs 70 crore at Jharsuguda.

Speaking on ‘Universal Healthcare in Odisha’ on the third day of Make-in-Odisha 2018 on Tuesday, Health Minister Pratap Jena said the projects will be launched in next two to three years as the State is committed to growth of healthcare infrastructure. He assured investors unmatched facilitation support.“We are focusing on five priority areas - improving equity and affordability, resilience and accessibility, efficiency, inclusivity, responsiveness and accountability,” he said.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda presented the flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and said, the State offers opportunities to set up manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, equipment and instruments. Jena also released Vision-2025 document on healthcare sector on the occasion.

Chairman of UAE-based BR Life Dr BR Shetty appreciated Odisha’s endeavours and said he would like to partner for such a project which will provide quality healthcare in remote areas. The investors community expressed its commitment to joining hands in furthering secondary and tertiary care services under BSKY.

Chairman of Medica Group of Hospitals Dr Alok Roy, Co-founder and CEO of Glocal Healthcare Ltd Dr Azim Sabahat, COO of Tata Trusts Harish Krishnaswamy, Co-founder and Director of Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Naresh Jain also spoke.