Home States Odisha

Make in Odisha: Govt. to bring health projects worth Rs 2,750 cr

The investors community expressed its commitment to joining hands in furthering secondary and tertiary care services under BSKY.

Published: 14th November 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State  Government plans to roll out a slew of partnership projects worth Rs 2,750 crore in next few years as part of its mission to provide affordable healthcare to all.The projects include hospitals at 25 locations with an investment of Rs 1,300 crore, diagnostic and dialysis services for Rs 700 crore, cancer care centres worth Rs 600 crore, digital dispensaries of Rs 90 crore and cardiac care centre worth Rs 70 crore at Jharsuguda.

Speaking on ‘Universal Healthcare in Odisha’ on the third day of Make-in-Odisha 2018 on Tuesday, Health Minister Pratap Jena said the projects will be launched in next two to three years as the State is committed to growth of healthcare infrastructure. He assured investors unmatched facilitation support.“We are focusing on five priority areas - improving equity and affordability, resilience and accessibility, efficiency, inclusivity, responsiveness and accountability,” he said.

Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda presented the flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and said, the State offers opportunities to set up manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, equipment and instruments. Jena also released Vision-2025 document on healthcare sector on the occasion.

Chairman of UAE-based BR Life Dr BR Shetty appreciated Odisha’s endeavours  and said he would like to partner for such a project which will provide quality healthcare in remote areas. The investors community expressed its commitment to joining hands in furthering secondary and tertiary care services under BSKY.

Chairman of Medica Group of Hospitals Dr Alok Roy, Co-founder and CEO of Glocal Healthcare Ltd Dr Azim Sabahat, COO of Tata Trusts Harish Krishnaswamy, Co-founder and Director of Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd Naresh Jain also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Make in Odisha Odisha health scheme Odisha government Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp