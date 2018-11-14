Odisha HC postpones hearing on clash between police and lawyers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Tuesday once again deferred the hearing over the case of alleged assault of a lawyer by police personnel to November 15 as the State Crime Branch sought more time to submit a complete chargesheet.

Though the case was up for hearing before the division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra, it posted the next date to conduct hearing on the case to Thursday.

It is the third occasion on which the court deferred the hearing in the case. The investigating agency had also failed to submit the chargesheet on Monday following which the High Court then deferred its hearing on the case to Tuesday.

On November 9, the Crime Branch had asked for six weeks time for submission of the chargesheet. However, the court had rejected the plea and directed the state investigating agency to submit a full-fledged chargesheet by November 12.

The case filed by Advocate Devi Prasad Patnaik seeking quashing of all the three cases filed against him in Chauliganj police station has been scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by Orissa High Court Justice CR Das who is monitoring the investigation of all the criminal cases arising out of police-lawyer tussle.

Sources said, Justice Das chalked out and proposed a compromise formula to end the impasse. The proposal is said to have been accepted by the lawyers’ body.