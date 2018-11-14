Home States Odisha

Odisha HC postpones hearing on clash between police and lawyers

On November 9, the Crime Branch had asked for six weeks time for submission of the chargesheet.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Tuesday once again deferred the hearing over the case of alleged assault of a lawyer by police personnel to November 15 as the State Crime Branch sought more time to submit a complete chargesheet.

Though the case was up for hearing before the division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra, it posted the next date to conduct hearing on the case to Thursday.
It is the third occasion on which the court deferred the hearing in the case. The investigating agency had also failed to submit the chargesheet on Monday following which the High Court then deferred its hearing on the case to Tuesday.

On November 9, the Crime Branch had asked for six weeks time for submission of the chargesheet. However, the court had rejected the plea and directed the state investigating agency to submit a full-fledged chargesheet by November 12.

The case filed by Advocate Devi Prasad Patnaik seeking quashing of all the three cases filed against him in Chauliganj police station has been scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by Orissa High Court Justice CR Das who is monitoring the investigation of all the criminal cases arising out of police-lawyer tussle.
Sources said, Justice Das chalked out and proposed a compromise formula to end the impasse. The proposal is said to have been accepted by the lawyers’ body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha High Court Odisha Police Odisha lawyers Police vs lawyers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp