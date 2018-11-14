Home States Odisha

Rs 589 cr investment in state's handlooms and textile sector

This apart, three textile parks will come up in the State at Dhamnagar (on 250 acre), Chhatabar (65 acre) and Ramdaspur (250 acres).

Published: 14th November 2018

International fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra during the showcase of Fall 2018 collection at Make in Odisha Conclave at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (Photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 17 firms have expressed interest to invest to the tune of Rs 589 crore in the handlooms and textile sector during the ongoing Make in Odisha Conclave 2018. Minister Snehangini Chhuria informed that Shahi exports, which has a Rs 50 crore worth stitching unit, will invest another Rs 51 crore as part of its expansion plan in Odisha.

While 2,500 workers are already engaged by the firm, the new investment will create jobs for another 2,500 people, she said.Aditya Birla Fashion (Pantaloons) will invest Rs 66 crore in the State’s apparel sector, while World Lotus Fashion will invest Rs 20 crore to set up its stitching unit. The total  investments will create job opportunity for additional 18,805 people in the sector, she said. A total of 35 firms attended the session. This apart, three textile parks will come up in the State at Dhamnagar (on 250 acre), Chhatabar (65 acre) and Ramdaspur (250 acres).

International fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra has evinced interest to work for Odisha’s handlooms sector. “We have received around 180 design reference collections related to Sambalpuri sarees from Mohapatra,” she said.

Department Secretary Subha Sharma said Government is providing benefits to textile sector  through its Apparel Policy 2016. An incentive of Rs 1,500 per worker per month is provided. Likewise, for apparel parks, 20 pc (up to Rs 20 crore) of the overall project cost and interest-free loan up to 10 pc of the project cost will also be provided to the investors, she said.

