Cops detain 5 for Rs. 60 lakh theft in Khurda; yet to recover Rs. 33 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda Police, on Wednesday, detained five persons in connection with `60 lakh theft case in Gediapalli area under Begunia police limits on November 8. Police also recovered `27 lakh and formed special teams to nab the other miscreants involved in the crime.

The staff of Radiant Cash Management Services Private Limited alleged that some ‘unidentified bike-borne’ miscreants had looted money from them at gun-point while they were going to Khurda for depositing cash in a bank. Radiant has a tie-up with a financial services company. The financial services company gives money to women lenders and the cash collected by it is deposited in the banks by the staff of the cash management services firm. About two staff and a driver were carrying the cash in the car which they claimed was later stolen.

One of the employees of Radiant, who was in the car, Srikant Sahoo, had lodged a complaint with Begunia Police in this regard. “Investigation revealed that the three persons traveling in the car had hatched a conspiracy to steal the money. Two special teams have been formed to nab at least two other persons, including the driver, who were part of the crime. We are expecting that the remaining amount will be recovered once the other two persons are nabbed,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said.

Police said the money was recovered from a house under Baideswar Police limits. They also pointed that the cash management services firm was hiring staff without verifying their antecedents. Police had arrested a driver and a temporary driver of the same cash management services firm on Tuesday for their involvement in a separate case of `40 lakh theft in the Capital on November 5.