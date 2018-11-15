Corporation sents notices to violators of Odia signboard and display board rules

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued notices to several shop owners and business establishments for violating the State Government’s direction on use of Odia signboards and display boards.The Government’s directive, aimed at promotion of Odia language and culture, had come into force in June after Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act 2018 was enacted by the Legislative Assembly in May. As per the provisions of the Act, traders, business and hotel owners will have to pay penalty up to `25,000 for violation of uniform code of conduct. The special enforcement squad of north zone issued notices to 220 shop owners.

Apart from this, the Corporation also conducted a drive on Wednesday to check the usage of polythene and plastic in the City. BMC north zone’s special squad and Bhubaneswar Development Authority’s (BDA) special squad conducted a drive and seized 5 kg polythene from a pharmacy store at Damana Square. The officials also imposed a fine of `2,000 on the pharmacy store.

Officials of the BMC urged the vendors and citizens to keep roads and footpaths free from encroachments ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled from November 28 to December 16. “About eight special squads have been formed to keep the 80-km priority road network free form encroachments during the World Cup,” BMC Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) Subhranshu Mishra said.