Malkangiri police counter underage driving

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : District police on Wednesday launched a drive to track down college students violating traffic norms. Police visited various colleges, including the Model Degree College and Malkangiri College, and collected information about students driving two-wheelers without licence.

Some underage students were let off with a warning not to violate traffic norms under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, said SDPO, Saravana Vivek M. Violators caught for the second time would be produced in court and action would be taken according to the MV Act, he said, adding that police would visit different colleges once in a week to keep a tab on students driving without licence. Principals of colleges have been asked to ensure that underage students do not come to the college in motorcycles.