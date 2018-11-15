Opposition set to turn heavily take on ruling govt. in winter session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Winter Session of Assembly, starting Friday, is set to witness fireworks with the Opposition ready to go all guns blazing at the ruling BJD in the House.With no dearth of issues ranging from farmers problems, unemployment, cyclone Titli mismanagement, mishandling of prolonged lawyers’ strike to deteriorating law and order problem like rise in crime against women, etc, the last full-fledged session before the General Elections next year has all the makings of a stormy affair.

Congress and BJP are expected to make maximum noise over farmers’ issues. The State Government’s move to stop farmers from holding a rally in Bhubaneswar recently, delay in disbursal of crop insurance claims and pest attacks on paddy crops is bound to come under heavy fire from Opposition.

The Opposition will also turn the heat on the Government for its failure to tackle the situation post-cyclone Titli and the subsequent floods which took the lives of over 80 persons apart from causing extensive damage to property and crops in South Odisha districts.

The Nabakalebara (change of idols or divine rebirth of Puri Trinity) and Bramha Parivaratan (transfer of soul) fiasco in Sri Jagannath temple, Puri in 2015 which raised its ugly head again with a main sculptor claiming that substandard wood was used for making of idols has provided more ammunition for cornering the Government.

“All the burning issues will be taken up during the session which will provide enough time. However, priority will be fixed in the legislature party meeting to be held on November 15,” said Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra.

Sources in Congress said the party will rake up issues like corruption, unemployment, rampant percentage commission, delay in appointment of Lokayukta, deteriorating law and order situation, violence against women and hooliganism by Biju Yuha Vahini members, among others.

The ongoing war of words between BJP and BJD indicates that the Winter session will not be a smooth affair. With the BJP taking an aggressive position on all issues, the saffron party will try to embarrass the Government over mismanagement in handling the situation after Titli, lawyers’ agitation, Government’s ‘self-propagandist’ approach during Make in Odisha Conclave, and row over darshan at Puri Srimandir, said secretary of BJP legislature party Pradeep Purohit.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said, “The Government is ready to face any issue raised by the Opposition in the House.”The Winter Session will begin from November 16 and continue till December 15. The Government is expected to pass important bills during the session which has 23 working days.

Target BJD

Farmers’ problems, unemployment, cyclone Titli mismanagement, mishandling of prolonged lawyers’ strike, deteriorating law and order, rise in crime against women.



Opposition to attack Govt on delay in disbursal of crop insurance claims & pest attacks on paddy crops

Claims of main sculptor regarding use of substandard wood for making of idols of Puri Trinity during 2015 Nabakalebara, to provide more ammo to Oppn.