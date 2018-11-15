Home States Odisha

Transportation cost increase fuel price in districts in Southern Odisha

Petrol and diesel are costlier for people of four Southern Odisha districts than their counterparts in  coastal parts of the State.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Petrol and diesel are costlier for people of four Southern Odisha districts than their counterparts in  coastal parts of the State. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) supplies fuel in Koraput, Malkangiri,  Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts. According to sources, diesel and petrol prices at different fuel stations in the four districts are costlier by  `3.50 than other parts of the State as the oil company charges extra for transportation. 

The IOCL has a fuel terminal in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, the IOCL dealers were procuring oil from  Visakhapatnam oil depot, which is 200 km away from Koraput, and transportation cost was less. But the  supply was stopped last year. Though there was an oil depot at Jeypore, which was catering to the needs of  local dealers and consumers, it was also closed down.

The IOCL dealers of South Odisha are now  procuring fuel from Jatni oil depot, 600 km away. As the transportation cost for procuring oil from Jatni is  high, it reflects on the price of petrol and diesel. 
“Earlier, the consumer had to bear the transportation cost of `1 per litre of petrol or diesel for just 200 km  but now they are paying `3.50 extra for procurement of fuel from the depot that is 600 km away,” said  Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.

According to reports, people in Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur purchase 1.20 lakh litres  of petrol and 2 lakh litres of diesel daily from 54 IOCL fuel filling stations in the districts. Recently,  the petroleum product dealers of IOCL met the General Manager of the company demanding  procurement of fuel from Visakhapatnam instead of Jatni to lower the price. PRI members have also  demanded that the IOCL authorities should cut down petroleum price by shifting the fuel terminal from Jatni to  Visakhapatnam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha fuel price Odisha transportation Koraput Malkangiri Southern Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp