BJD to bring in  Centre's neglect to state while opposition to raise farmers’ issues

BHUBANESWAR : The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to revert to the issue of Central neglect of the State during the winter session of the Assembly beginning on Friday even as the opposition political parties, Congress and BJP, are all set to corner the Government with a host of issues.Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik told mediapersons after the meeting of the BJD Legislature Party that the ruling party will raise issues concerning Odisha’s long standing demand for special category status, fuel price hike, Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh, construction of Polavaram dam project by Andhra Pradesh despite Odisha’s opposition and Central inaction over the demand for raising minimum support price of paddy.

As the winter session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition planning to raise the Government’s failure in tackling very severe cyclone Titli, the Chief Minister said, “We are ready to discuss all issues to be raised by the Opposition.” The BJD Legislature Party meeting was, however, over in 12 minutes. As many as 82 BJD MLAs attended the meeting.

The winter session will have 23 working days and conclude on December 15. The session has assumed significance as it will probably be the last one before 2019 Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. The BJD will go to polls seeking to return to power for the fifth consecutive term.

The oppostion Congress and BJP have, however, decided to give priority to farmers’ issues during the session. The State Government had recently prevented farmers from holding a convention in the Capital. “We have a lot of issues concerning farmers, drought, Konark temple, unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation,” Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty said after the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) presided by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra. The CLP meeting was attended by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik and secretaries of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rudra Raju and Aditya Sharma.

Mohanty said the use of Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash scheme to further the political interests of the ruling BJD will also be raised by the Congress during the session. Irregularities in distribution of ration cards and failure of the Government to resolve the problems of teachers who are on strike most of the times will also be raised, he said.

BJP MLA Pradip Purohit said the party will raise the issues of corruption, delay in the appointment of Lokayukta, rampant percentage commission, deteriorating law and order situation, violence against women and hooliganism by Biju Yuva Vahini members.The State Government had passed a bill four years ago for the appointment of Lokayukta and the President had given his consent to it in 2015. But no Lokayukta has been appointed in Odisha so far, he said.

Panel on paddy MSP to meet Prez, PM again

Bhubaneswar: The Assembly committee on minimum support price of paddy has again decided to meet the President and Prime Minister over the demand for raising the MSP on paddy. The Committee headed by Speaker Pradip Amat met here on Thursday to discuss the issue. It was reportedly decided that the Speaker will write to the Prime Minister over the issue. Members during the meeting criticised the hike of `200 per quintal in MSP of paddy announced by the Centre in July. “ The President and the Prime Minister will be requested once again to give time to discuss the issue,” Opposition chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati said. BJD member Sanjay Dasburma, a member of the committee also criticised the paltry hike in the MSP of paddy.

Report on Iyer Mitra

The Assembly Committee constituted to probe into the breach of privilege allegations against strategic affairs writer Abhijit Iyer Mitra will submit its report on Friday, first day of winter session. “The Speaker had formed a panel to review the breach of privilege notice against Iyer Mitra and submit a report to the House. The report will be submitted Friday,” Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Narasingh Mishra who heads the House Committee told mediapersons after a meeting of the panel.