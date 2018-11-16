Hockey fans vandalize Kalinga stadium ticket counter after failing to get tickets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Hockey fans resorted to vandalism near gate no 9 of Kalinga Stadium after failing to get tickets for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, scheduled on November 27. The protestors demonstrated and vandalised the hoardings set-up near the stadium after officials told them that inauguration ceremony tickets were not up for sale on Thursday.

Police had to resort to mild baton-charge for dispersing the mob. The fans were in a queue since Wednesday night. Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev, who had earlier said that tickets for the inaugural ceremony will be available at the counters around November 15, clarified on Thursday that they had not announced that the tickets would be available for public. The official also informed that the tickets will not be sold at the counters and will be available online.