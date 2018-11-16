Home States Odisha

Hockey fans vandalize Kalinga stadium ticket counter after failing to get tickets

Hockey  fans resorted to vandalism near gate no 9 of Kalinga Stadium after failing to get tickets for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, scheduled on November 27.

Published: 16th November 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Broken barricades in front of a ticket counter at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Hockey  fans resorted to vandalism near gate no 9 of Kalinga Stadium after failing to get tickets for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, scheduled on November 27. The protestors demonstrated and vandalised the hoardings set-up near the stadium after officials told them that inauguration ceremony tickets were not up for sale on Thursday.

Police had to resort to mild baton-charge for dispersing the mob. The fans were in a queue since Wednesday night. Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev, who had earlier said that tickets for the inaugural ceremony will be available at the counters around November 15, clarified on Thursday that they had not announced that the tickets would be available for public. The official also informed that the tickets will not be sold at the counters and will be available online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Odisha hockey fans Kalinga Stadium Odisha vandalism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp