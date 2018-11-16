Opposition demand independent or court probe into Nabakalebar chariot case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With startling revelations by the chief carpenter of the Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra over selection of Daru (holy neem tree for making the idols of the Trinity) fuelling fire to the Nabakalebar controversy, opposition political parties on Thursday demanded high level probe either by an independent agency or under the supervision of court to unravel the truth.

While the BJP said the Nabakalebar fiasco needs to be investigated afresh by an independent agency, the Congress demanded a probe under the supervision of the court.Seeking a clarification from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue, BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said the allegations by Mukhya Biswakarma (chief carpenter) Krushna Chandra Mohapatra that Darus were selected on monetary consideration were quite serious in nature. This has hurt the religious sentiment of the people who want to know the truth.

“It’s a religious and financial conspiracy and an investigation should be initiated to expose those involved in the deal. The matter should be investigated by an agency independent of the State Government. If the Chief Minister wants, he can also direct for a CBI probe,” he said.

Several irregularities in Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri including change of Bigraha (idols) and Bramha (transfer of soul) have come to the notice during the BJD regime. Though the Government had set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the missing of Ratna Bhandar keys, the matter was diluted after the then collector produced the keys.

Though the State Government had ordered for an administrative inquiry into the irregularities in Brahma Parivartan, no action has been initiated against the servitors responsible for it even after three years of Nabakalebar, he said.Alleging involvement of several leaders of the BJD including former minister Arun Sahu in the selection of Daru, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded a court monitored investigation into the allegations.