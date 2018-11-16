Probe starts into irregularities in central government housing scheme 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A probe has been started by the block administration of Barachana into allegations of allotment of pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to ghost beneficiaries in Champapur gram panchayat.The probe was ordered by district Collector Ranjan Kumar Das following allegations that concrete houses under PMAY were allotted in the name of several people of the panchayat who are no longer alive.

“A joint team, comprising an extension officer and an engineer of the block, has been formed to probe the alleged irregularities in selection of beneficiaries for allotment of pucca houses under Centrally-sponsored PMAY scheme in Champapur gram panchayat of the block.

The team has been asked to verify details of the selected beneficiaries. We will submit a detailed report to the district authorities after the inquiry is over,” said Ajit Narayan Prasad Giri, BDO of Barachana.

He said appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the report. “No official would be spared if they are found to be involved in any irregularity,” the BDO said.The move came after an RTI activist from the area brought the matter to the notice of the district Collector. In his allegations, the RTI activist had mentioned that large scale irregularities in selection of beneficiaries for PMAY had been made in the panchayat. He also mentioned that several dead and ineligible persons were included in the PMAY list and some of them were even allotted houses.